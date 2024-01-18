Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $287.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $232.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $248.99 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $257.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $198.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

