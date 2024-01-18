Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

AWI opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $100.81.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

