Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 6.8 %

AHT stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.30. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 882,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 123,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 594,570 shares during the period. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

