ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $712.27 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $710.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

