Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 325,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 759,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,067,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,890,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $7,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $863.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.