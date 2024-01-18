Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 720 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

NYSE:BSX opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

