Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.61. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

