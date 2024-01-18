Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 545 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 198,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after buying an additional 26,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

