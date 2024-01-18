Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 742 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $123,951,000. Amundi increased its position in Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $84,913,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $284.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $284.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

