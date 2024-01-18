Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

