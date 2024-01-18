Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $225.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.