Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $585,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $491.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

