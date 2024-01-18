Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $980,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.