Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $237.26 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $244.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average of $220.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

