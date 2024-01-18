Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $358,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after buying an additional 77,423 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $346,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,491,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $752,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

