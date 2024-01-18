Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 860 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

OC opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

