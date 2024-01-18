Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

