Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,039 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

