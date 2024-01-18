AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.5 %

AZN stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

