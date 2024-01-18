Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $308.30

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $308.30, but opened at $323.00. Atrion shares last traded at $323.00, with a volume of 1,631 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $568.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Insider Activity at Atrion

In other news, Director Preston G. Athey bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atrion by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

