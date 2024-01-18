Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 3.6%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 1,933,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,763,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.