Avalanche Reaches One Day Volume of $488.37 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $35.01 or 0.00082563 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $12.84 billion and approximately $488.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,739,498 coins and its circulating supply is 366,706,588 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

