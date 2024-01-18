Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 3.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,895,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 925,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. 23,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,336. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

