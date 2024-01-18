Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of greater than $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.25 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $95.95 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

