Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$15.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.33 and a beta of 1.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2622478 EPS for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

