B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:RILYZ)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
NASDAQ RILYZ opened at $13.88 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Wait to buy the dip in these 2 cybersecurity stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tesla cools down: Frozen chargers and a chilled market
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Twilio stock can’t do anything wrong; more gains imminent
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.