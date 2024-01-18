Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,993. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $474.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

