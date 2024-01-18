Bank First Co. (BFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bank First has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BFC traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,437. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $879.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank First in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 145.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 26.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 324.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

