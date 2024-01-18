Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 7,896,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,650,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

