Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.49. 9,516,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,718,738. The stock has a market cap of $249.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

