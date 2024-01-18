Bank of America Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Underperform

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.81.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.