Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 8,921 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $35,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded up $14.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,324.59. 34,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,040.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,268.59.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

