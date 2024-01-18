Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,330 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:INDA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,401 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

