Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,242. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.