Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $55,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.09. The company had a trading volume of 328,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

