Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,593 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 5,310,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,205,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

