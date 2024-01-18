Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $86.58 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $86,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $272,361,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,077. The firm has a market cap of $265.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $275.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

