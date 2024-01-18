Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 843,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

