Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 21,270 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $258.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

