Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.09. 379,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

