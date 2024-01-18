Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $19.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,509.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,037. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,268.36 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,333.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3,111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,517.92.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

