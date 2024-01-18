Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. 1,030,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

