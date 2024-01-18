Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,739 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $49,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 3,030,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

