Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 44,379 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,379 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. 65,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

