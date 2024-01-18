Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $14.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 738,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,269. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.