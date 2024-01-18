Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,233 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $224.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.14. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

