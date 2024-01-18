Barclays Raises Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $147.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.02 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $127.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

