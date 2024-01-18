Baron Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baron Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 269,402 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 111.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 75.4% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,670 shares of company stock worth $264,994,944. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $946.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.