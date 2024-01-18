Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABX. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.72.

TSE ABX opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.3675264 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Insiders bought 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

