Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 780 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $397,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBND opened at $45.81 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

